3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $540,000

Majestic Mountain Views! Resting on just over an acre you will find this gorgeous custom Santa Fe style 3 bedroom 3 bath, plus den home. Beautifully updated kitchen with modern white cabinets, granite countertops, newer appliances with gas range and Beehive fireplace. Primary suite boasts a new Barn Door and newly painted vanity. The backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the Sparkling Pool/Spa, Gazebo, Pavers, Built-n BBQ,, Artificial Turf, Play Area and an upper deck in which you can revel in those amazing view! Green features include 2 cisterns for irrigation. Other features include a new AC, (nest) furnace, water heater and alarm system with keyless entry. Don't miss out, come take a VIEW!

