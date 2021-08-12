 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,000

Updated home in the heart of the coveted Oro Valley Estates. Mature trees, a view of Pusch Ridge at every turn, and a long established golf community welcome you to this loved home. Situated nicely on this large .93 acre lot, with a full backdrop of the Catalina Mountains, this home with updated kitchen, granite countertops and wood burning fireplace can be your quiet retreat or your blank canvas with lots of space to develop.

