3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,000

This amazing 3BR/2BA home in the desirable Catalina Foothills is nestled next to open space & is very private. Designed by architect Bill Hubartt, this split-bedroom home has a modern, open design w/ lots of natural light, plenty of outdoor living space and Catalina & Tucson Mtn. views. The home has been updated w/ a new Carrier heat pump in 2018, a whole-house water filter and conditioner in 2021, a new hot water heater in 2021, new exterior paint, a roof recoat in 2021 and owned 9.6kw solar panels generating enough power to keep electric bills super low! Outside, there is extra parking, a lap pool, mature xeriscaping with native plants and a large garage with work area & storage. Seller will remove EV charger in garage if buyer does not want it. Seller is related to listing agent/broker.

