 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,900

JUST REDUCED! Over $110k invested in this property in the past 3 years! This meticulously maintained home sits high on a knoll with panoramic views of the mountains and city, lots of privacy, on almost an acre, no HOA, 3 year old owned solar system, large separate workshop with heat , a/c and loft for storage, 5' deep swim spa, 30 and 50 amp RV hookup, and large covered patios. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with an office space. Just painted inside, new fans, new lighting, granite counters, new washer/dryer, new refrigerator, and new a/c. Close to Northwest Hospital, I-10, restaurants and shopping. This home has pride of ownership with so much to offer.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News