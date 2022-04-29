 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,900

  • Updated

Features master bedroom, plus ensuite. Take a look at this outstanding 3 bed, 3 bath residence that is waiting just for you!! Come inside to discover a great room with neutral pallet, and wide windows letting natural light in. Impeccable kitchen features ample cabinetry w/crown molding, built-in appliances, a pantry, an island w/breakfast bar, & pendant light fixtures. The formal dining room has glass doors merging the inside and outside activities. Spacious main bedroom includes an ensuite w/dual sinks, & a walk-in closet. Relax under the covered patio and enjoy incredible mountain views. What are you waiting for? Don't wait months to get this limited floor plan when you can have it now.

