3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,900

Great hilltop home on almost a full acre in Silverbell Hills Estates! Popular D.R. Horton, one-story Anasazi model loaded with special premium features. The kitchen has upgraded 42-inch cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERS, and a double-oven! Enjoy great room, formal dining, and 3 CAR GARAGE. Huge master suite & huge walk-in closet. Custom BBQ. Back in your moving van/set up home! Surround sound, central vacuum, computer ethernet wiring-much more!

