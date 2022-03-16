 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Adorable renovated Sam Hughes bungalow, with sweet secure yard, offstreet parking (driveway, carport, and single-car garage), plus a darling separate studio with full bath that's been a lucrative airbnb. Blocks to campus, Flora's Market, and all that Sam Hughes and UA have to offer. Hardwood floors, all of the charm of yesteryear, with modern updates throughout. Kitchen is light and bright, bedrooms are spacious, with wood floors, and the den/family room could also serve as a 3rd bedroom if needed, as it has closets and the newer half bath! Lovely front porch, back patio areas, and private patio for the studio. Enjoy the historic tax credit if you owner-occupy. Multiple offers in, no further showings.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News