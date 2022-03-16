Adorable renovated Sam Hughes bungalow, with sweet secure yard, offstreet parking (driveway, carport, and single-car garage), plus a darling separate studio with full bath that's been a lucrative airbnb. Blocks to campus, Flora's Market, and all that Sam Hughes and UA have to offer. Hardwood floors, all of the charm of yesteryear, with modern updates throughout. Kitchen is light and bright, bedrooms are spacious, with wood floors, and the den/family room could also serve as a 3rd bedroom if needed, as it has closets and the newer half bath! Lovely front porch, back patio areas, and private patio for the studio. Enjoy the historic tax credit if you owner-occupy. Multiple offers in, no further showings.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000
