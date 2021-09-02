Seller will accept offers between $550,000-$575,000. Come check out this Arizona historical home that sits just a few blocks from the U of A! This 3 bedroom 2 bath is designed with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in the main quarters and an additional 1 bed, 1 bath with a full kitchen and living area in the guest quarters.The guest quarters has its own private access and parking which makes this ideal for an investment or Airbnb. The home has an oversized backyard with access from the alley for covered parking and a patio roof top to ensure you will never miss one of Arizona's famous sunsets! . Street parking, proximity to shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This is am amazing opportunity so don't miss out and bring us your best offer by Monday July 26, no later than 5 pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000
