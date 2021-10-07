 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Take in the unbelievable valley views from your private patio over looking the El Conquistador golf course. The eye can see everything from the Tortolitas to Sombrero Peak from the patio or the tall view windows in the living room accompanied with soaring ceilings, structural vega beams, & a beehive fireplace. Exit to the terrace just off the formal dining and kitchen, for enjoying the quiet outdoor patio - pre wired for a hot tub. Colorful tile adds to the large primary bathroom. Spacious kitchen is positioned to take in views from the windows & still be part of the living room activity. In wall audio speakers throughout the house & backyard terrace for adding music.

