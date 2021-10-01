 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Beautiful Pulte home in coveted, gated Tangerine Ridge. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, abutting acres of natural desert common area. Spectacular mountain and sunset views from inside and out. Upgraded kitchen boasts Quartz counter tops, glass mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, six burner gas cooktop, 42'' upper cabinets and dove tailed/soft close drawers. Beautiful wood look porcelain tile throughout, except bedrooms. Full length sliding glass door from dining area provides natural light terrific views and access to the unbelievably awesome rear yard with fabulous pool and spa designed and constructed by renowned pool builder Cimarron Circle, plus turf area, travertine surrounds, patios and awesome fireplace . One of the largest lots in the neighborhood, with very

