3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Enjoy spectacular Rincon Mountain views from this nearly new home with solar! Outside you'll discover a super quiet and private double lot, perfect for a guest casita, craft studio, extra garage, private park with a great sitting area near the wash, or what ever inspires you. The spacious back patio is perfect for entertaining friends and enjoying a great BBQ. There's even a custom Santa Fe style patio wall for privacy, full landscaping with drip, and a flagstone sitting area. The stunning chef's kitchen features granite, wall to ceiling pantry, upgraded cabinets with pull-outs, designer hood, gorgeous back splash, and inspiring Rincon Mtn views. Custom 24'' tile floors, and herringbone tile in the master. Guest room/den has stunning Mica Mtn views, double doors, and closet.

