 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Seller will Consider offers between 550k -575K. This northwest beauty sits on .83 acres with beautiful mountain views for your private backyard. Includes a 30X50 RV garage with 14ft roll up doors for any size RV. Multiple wrought iron gates for easy access to entire property And did we mention NO HOA? Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News