3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Gorgeous mountain views on over a half acre in the desirable Rancho Feliz community! This 3 Bed/2 Bath gem gushes with pride of ownership. The kitchen has ample cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, breakfast area, coffee station, and is open to the bonus room. Home features a living room, formal dining room, family room, bonus room, and Arizona room.The private backyard is an entertainer's dream! Enjoy the beautiful views of Pusch Ridge while relaxing by the sparkling pool or around the outdoor fireplace. Tinker around the detached garage/workshop for projects and toys. Plenty of space for an RV with 30/50 amp hookup and a dump station. NO HOA!! Look no further, this home has it all!

