 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Custom STRAWBALE/Metal Roof Southwestern House, Guest house and Studio/Shop on 3.56 acres. Private compound in the Tucson Mountains with 360 degree mountain, city and pristine desert views. Natural plaster finishes inside and out with concrete floors. Large porches and patios to relax and enjoy the abundant wildlife. Great room and kitchen features soaring ceiling with post & beams, beehive fireplace/wood burning stove insert and built in custom shelves. Owners bedroom suite with soaking tub, handmade turquoise blue tile and Walk-in closet. Second bedroom has Jack/Jill bathroom with handmade tile. Yoga room/office off Great room. Pantry room with laundry facilities and storage. 20,000 gallon Rainwater harvesting tank provides water to the buildings. Near Sweetwater Preserve and Saguaro

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall
to do

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall

  • Updated

Whether you're looking for WWII flight suits, midcentury furniture or "He-Man" action figures, these Tucson antique fairs have something for you. Here is what to expect through the rest of 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News