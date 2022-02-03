 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $555,000

SAM HUGHESStunning 3Bedrms / 3 Full Bathrms 2483 sq ft 2 master bedrooms. Both master bathrooms are done beautifully with Custom built ins & Heated Floors. Large Open Great Room-Vaulted Ceilings. Large fenced Yard, plus covered patio off Great rm & another off Master bedroom. Bonus storage room off Kitchen. Beautifully redone and expanded. Peaceful & Quiet w/14 units on Cul-de-sac. Close to U of A, Shopping, and Banner Hospital. Lots of storage and closet space. Patio Opens to Fenced Yard. Nuvo Water softener and cleaner. One of a Kind in Sam Hughes.

