3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $555,000

THE MAGNIFICENCE OF THE OLD WEST OF TUCSON MEETS THE TECHNOLOGY OF TODAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WESTERN RANCH WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE CITY LIGHTS, THE GRANDEUR OF THE SAGUARO CACTI, AND THE MILKY WAY. WITH OVER 2,100 SQUARE FEET , 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, AND SOLAR ENERGY, YOU'LL RESIDE ON ALMOST 4 ACRES. BEAAUTIFUL SUNRISES & SUNSETS. PRICED TO SELL!

