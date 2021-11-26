 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $559,000

Exceptional quality in a superb location less than a block from iconic Campbell Ave restaurant row! New 2x6 construction w/metal roof, 12' ceilings, scored concrete floors, quartz countertops & split BR floor plan w/huge greatroom. Oversized entry courtyard includes tranquil fountain, drip irrigation, high walls for privacy & security plus beautiful patio pavers. A second paver patio off rear of home adds more outdoor living. Neutral interior offers so much flexibility for your lifestyle! Two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath & all bedrooms have ceiling fans & walk-in closets! An attached 2-car garage w/oversized door adds to utility.

