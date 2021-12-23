Be the proud owner of this outstanding estate on an elevated 3.26-acre lot with exquisite view of the White Tank Mountains! This property features spacious 3 car garage, circular driveway, pool, desert landscape, and it's only a 5-minute drive from Saguaro National Monument East. Discover the open floor plan showcasing tile floors, recessed lighting, neutral palette, & inviting fireplace. The remodeled kitchen offers ample wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and center island with breakfast bar. The large primary bedroom boasts, a walk-in closet, pristine bathroom, and private door to the backyard. Host fun gatherings in this delightful backyard with a pool and oversized covered patio with lovely pergola. Vast area great for horses!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $559,000
