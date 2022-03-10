 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $560,000

Fantastic opportunity in a desirable Northeast community with NO HOA!! Tucked away on a spacious .36 acre cul-de-sac lot. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home plus DEN offers fantastic recent upgrades and boast pride of ownership! Enjoy spectacular mountain views of both the Catalina Mountain and Rincon mountains from your PRIVATE east facing backyard that feels like acres overlooking the lush Tucson desert as far as the eye can see! Expansive covered patio overlooks the glistening saltwater pool with rock waterfall feature. This home features a split floorplan, plantation shutters, gorgeous high ceilings, architecturally pleasing corner fireplace, exposed beams, plus tile and wood plank flooring throughout. What's not to love?! Enter the kitchen to discover an inviting breakfast bar and nook

