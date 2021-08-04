 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $560,000
spotlight

Gorgeous single-story home in highly desirable, gated Silverhawke community with amazing curb appeal & stone accent facade. Spacious open floor plan, plenty of natural light, luxury plank vinyl wood floors throughout, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and two-tone paint. The stunning chef's kitchen boasts a plethora of white cabinetry, modern pendant lights, upgraded SS appliances, quartz counters, stylish backsplash, and an island with a breakfast bar. The sprawling great room is perfect for entertaining. Large bedrooms, ample closet space, & pristine baths. The main bedroom has a large private bath with dual vanities, step-in shower, and large walk-in closet. Extended garage, large enough for most trucks. Fully landscaped backyard with travertine pavers, wrapping all the way around to

