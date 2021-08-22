Beautiful one owner home in the highly desirable gated community of Ventana Del Rio. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner lot home at the end of a cul-de-sac. 2,545 Sq Ft of living space, soaring ceilings, ceramic tile throughout and an abundance of natural light. Just to the left of the entry way is the spacious formal dining room. Expansive great room just off the kitchen with built in speakers. Kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, island, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Laundry room with storage and washer and dryer included. Long, flat concrete driveway leads to the oversized 3 car garage. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bathroom with a vanity on either side, soaking tub, separate shower and generous sized walk-in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $570,000
