 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $570,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $570,000

Beautiful one owner home in the highly desirable gated community of Ventana Del Rio. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner lot home at the end of a cul-de-sac. 2,545 Sq Ft of living space, soaring ceilings, ceramic tile throughout and an abundance of natural light. Just to the left of the entry way is the spacious formal dining room. Expansive great room just off the kitchen with built in speakers. Kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, island, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Laundry room with storage and washer and dryer included. Long, flat concrete driveway leads to the oversized 3 car garage. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bathroom with a vanity on either side, soaking tub, separate shower and generous sized walk-in closet.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News