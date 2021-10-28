 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $570,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $570,000

This lovely Mid Century modern home, built by the noted Lusk group, sits on .9 acres in historic Suffolk Hills and has been thoughtfully updated to retain its classic feeling. The chevron shape of the house affords mountain views from all rooms. The custom cabinetry, shelves and Baltic birch countertops in the kitchen, bathrooms, hall closets, and bedrooms are by a local furniture maker. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a gas cooktop, and opens into a dining room with a splendid tongue and groove ceiling. The open living room has a fireplace with chimney window nooks and a hidden den. Throughout the house, floor to ceiling windows bring a sense of the outdoors inside. The chevron-shaped pool matches the shape of the house. While sitting on the covered patio, enjoy the large,

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News