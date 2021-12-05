 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $572,000

Ready for something different and energy efficient? This unique strawbale construction custom home is just what you're looking for! With owned solar and R26 Walls/R40 Ceiling providing an extremely energy efficient home to keep you cool in the summer, warm in the winter and keep your energy costs low year round! The home was built with every room having a view of the Catalina Mountains or if you prefer, take in the beauty from your Pebbletec Pool. Nestled on 1.09 acres, the home features a concrete lighted driveway, scored stained concrete floors, exposed beam ceilings, custom hand made doors, cabinets and entertainment center. Other great features is the ''hidden'' utility closet and the picture frame gun safe. See attached document for more property features under the Documents tab

