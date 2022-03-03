 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

Rare opportunity to own a beautiful custom contemporary piece of art. Property sits atop an acre lot on the east side of thecity with the feel of living on the outskirts of town. This 3br/2ba plus den is a masterpiece! Two sliders off the great room, one off the den/office. laundry has beautiful butcher block counters and storage space. Stained concrete floors, wood beamed ceilings, steel exterior and fencing with double side gate, gourmet kitchen w/ss appliances, granite counters, custom lighting and bathroom fixtures. Master has slider for easy exterior access, California style closets, dual vanity and large walk-in shower. Enjoy gorgeous Catalina and sunset views from around the firepit. The oversized garage has room for storage and a workshop.

