3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $579,000

Don't miss this beautiful newer construction with tons of upgrades! Upgraded cabinets? Check! Upgraded lighting? Check! Upgraded french glass door office space? Check! View fence east facing backyard with amazing Pusch Ridge views and natural desert? Check! 3 car garage? Check! Upgraded tile shower in guest bath, low maintenance backyard with drip irrigation, fruit trees, artificial turf and pavers. This home has everything you're looking for and more!

