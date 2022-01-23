 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $579,000

  • Updated

Breathtaking custom home available now in the Foothills! Open concept home with Soaring ceilings and gorgeous mountain views. Contemporary interior design featuring large walk in closet and pantry, freestanding tub along with spacious walk in shower in master, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern tile at flooring, backsplash and shower surrounds, 2 tone interior paint, Barn style sliding doors and so much more. A must see!

