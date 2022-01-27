Home sweet home! This beautiful 3 bedroom property with marvelous desert landscape is waiting just for you! Come inside to discover an impressive open floor featuring wood-look floors t/o, soothing palette, dazzling light fixtures, & a delightful wood-burning fireplace perfect for keeping you warm in the upcoming winter. Classic YET modern design will conquer you!! The stunning kitchen showcases a plethora of white cabinets, sparkling SS appliances, quartz counters, recessed lighting, & a center island with breakfast bar. Main bedroom boasts ample closets & a private bathroom with dual sinks. HUGE backyard with covered patio, shimmering pool, & swaying trees is ready to enjoy! You'll love hosting fun gatherings! Don't let this home pass you by. Call to book a tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $589,500
For Star subscribers: Tenants say out-of-town buyers have forced them out of a midtown complex that used to have affordable rents for older residents on fixed incomes. Flipping senior apartments "may be legal, but it's certainly not moral," says housing advocate.
For Star subscribers: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange is moving into a large, new space on Tucson's north side later this year.
For Star subscribers: After Tino's Pizza founder died, the family is ready to "retire that legacy and let it live as the beautiful thing that it was.”
The Arizona Court of Appeals slapped down the state Senate's efforts to withhold about 1,100 documents from its audit of the 2020 presidential election.
For Star subscribers: Tanque Verde Swap Meet is launching a food truck park with 40 vendors this spring, along with a bar and concert stage.
For Star subscribers: Amazon bought 51 acres of vacant land for a new distribution center in Tucson for $7.4 million.
Tanque Verde Swap Meet is launching a food truck park with 40 vendors this spring, along with a bar and concert stage. Tucson's swap meet is currently accepting applications from food truck owners and are in search of a variety of cuisines.
The 48-year-old victim was seen walking to the apartment complex's courtyard, wounded, after the fight.
HB 2596 would goes on to require ballots in Arizona to be counted by hand, votes to be cast only on Election Day and restrict access to early ballots.
Cochise County symbolizes the country's struggles with COVID-19. With schools closing and hospitals overfilling, elected officials rejected COVID-19 grant money, citing their own research.