3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $590,000

Built in 2019, popular Next Gen Oracle home, single story, located in the new community of Overton Reserve! This home features ''Next Gen'' home within a home w/attached separate living quarters w/private entrance and garage! The main living area has 2 BR's + DEN w/a closet & 2 full baths, while the 'Next Gen' space offers 1 BR, 1 bath, living area & kitchenette w/dishwasher, plus with its own washer and dryer hookups at closet ! A 3 car split garage! The main area boasts of a large great room and gourmet kitchen w/large island and dining area! Granite countertops in kitchens! spacious master bedroom w/huge walk-in shower, enjoy nice views to common area right from your master bedroom. Premium lot, 8' doors,10' ceilings, covered Patio! A fully landscaped front & backyard with

