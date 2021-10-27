 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $595,000

Beautiful remodeled 1926 Sam Hughes bungalow w/ a rare opportunity to own a R-2 corner lot in this historic area. The existing residence is located in a great spot on the lot leaving plenty of room for an additional detached or attached unit. Prime location at the corner of Plummer and 1st Street with NO HOA. The existing residence was recently renovated with charming hardwood flooring throughout, light and bright carrera countertops, canned lights, ceiling fans in the living area/bedrooms, updated paint, plumbing/electrical/gas system updates, and energy efficiency improvements to insulation along with dual pane windows, and more. Fireplace is workable with new venting and gas lighter. Each bedroom has its own exit with a security door. Perfect for UofA students with potential for more.

