Great property in this 1940 Historic neighborhood. 3 large bedrooms 2 full bathrooms situated on a large lot with room to park an RV. Tastefully updated while still maintaining the authentic, historic and unique style of the home. Large windows, and unique fireplace. Large workshop with electricity. Large kitchen with adjacent separate laundry room with plenty of storage. Large covered carport. Short distance to Mercado San Augustin, Street car, Caterpillar Headquarters, Downtown and 4th Avenue. Great Views of A Mountain. Property has improvements, renovations and upgrades. Must see in this desired neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $597,000
