 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $597,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $597,000

  • Updated

Great property in this 1940 Historic neighborhood. 3 large bedrooms 2 full bathrooms situated on a large lot with room to park an RV. Tastefully updated while still maintaining the authentic, historic and unique style of the home. Large windows, and unique fireplace. Large workshop with electricity. Large kitchen with adjacent separate laundry room with plenty of storage. Large covered carport. Short distance to Mercado San Augustin, Street car, Caterpillar Headquarters, Downtown and 4th Avenue. Great Views of A Mountain. Property has improvements, renovations and upgrades. Must see in this desired neighborhood. Seller will pay up to 3% of buyer's closing costs!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News