 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

Absolutely beautiful, move-in ready home with 2-car garage a stones throw from the University of Arizona campus on corner lot. High ceilings, open floorplan, large bedrooms and bathrooms, front porch, backyard and garage, this home has it all. If you're looking for the perfect investment opportunity or a home with access to everything, look no further. The functional floorplan offers flexibility for two living spaces or separate living and dining spaces, wood cased windows and charming fireplace. Excellent community, walking distance to the street car, Time Market, campus, parks, University shops and entertainment! No carpet in home. Well maintained, ready for new owners.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News