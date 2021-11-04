 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

This fantastic solar horse property is thoughtfully remodeled and ready for you! Gorgeous mountain views. Enter to discover vaulted ceilings, new neutral tile floors throughout, plenty of natural light, and new soothing palette (and no more popcorn ceilings!). Remodeled gourmet kitchen features dual ovens, ample cabinets, granite counters, new cooktop, and a breakfast bar. Dual cooling in main house, plus wood-burning fireplace perfect for our desert nights. The main bedroom boasts a remodeled private ensuite bath & walk-in closet. Relax in this backyard w/ covered patio, sparkling pool (new plaster and tile), and all-new gates. Horse facilities including large fenced pasture and new 4-stall barn to top it off!

