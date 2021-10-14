 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

Sabino Vista Home! North facing yard with lots of privacy. Large 2268 sq/ft 3/2 with walk in showers in each bathroom! Ceramic tile flooring and painted concrete. Granite and stainless in the kitchen. The roof is new in last two years. The pool completely redone to a pebble tech with gas heater and night lights. New garage door and motor in last six months. Ceiling fans throughout. The master has a large walk in closet and an door directly out to the pool. New Nest Thermostat keeps the home cool and efficient. The yard is an oasis. The wall has been raised for privacy and you still have a mountain view. Long driveway makes the front yard as private as the back. Close to Sabino Canyon , Canyon Ranch, shopping, and hiking. Solar panels save on your electric bill! Clubhouse & Tennis courts!

