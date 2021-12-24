Live in the luxurious custom home of your dreams. Craig Douglas Homes specializes in designing and building homes tailored to their owner's unique personal needs and sense of style. This floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths w/ a great room style and detached 2 car garage. Countless designer details including exposed beams that accentuate the soaring ceiling to add posh flare. Clean lines, bright open floor plan and gorgeous accents. There are a total of 5 new homes being built in this historic neighborhood. Short distance, only 1 block, to Banner University Medical Center and just minutes away from the University of Arizona campus. Professional pictures display the stunning design of the Craig Douglas Waverly Walk.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000
