 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

OPEN HOUSE - SAT 5/21 - 1pm-5:30pm. New Construction, Completed February 2022, Never Lived In, 3 Bedroom plus Den, Richmond American Home on the Premier Parcel in the Sold Out, Bonanza View Estates. Captivating Mountain Views from the Master Suite, Great Room, Kitchen and East Facing Backyard. 10' Ceilings, Large Closets, 8' Doors, Comfort Height Toilets, Executive Height Vanities, Soft Water Loop and Irrigation w/ Desert Plantings & Trees.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News