3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

WOW! VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! On top of your own hill in Oro Valley you have views from all directions. Catalina Mountains, sunrise, sunset and the city view. Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom slump block home 1840 SQFT with stucco coating. Open floor plan, large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, dining area, sunken living room, great room, pool, spa, large backyard, long paved driveway and double garage. A true must see. NO HOA!

