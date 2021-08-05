 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,900

Fantastic Home With A Custom Feel, Perfectly Situated On A Private, Premium Lot...Complete With Incredible, Breathtaking Mountain Views...In The Scenic, Gated, Neighborhood Of Shadows @ Sabino. This Home Absolutely Has It ALL. Being Tucked Away At The End Of The Subdivision, Adjacent To The Ventana Canyon Wash Promotes Peace And Tranquility. Amazing Views All Around, Virtually Zero Traffic. Outdoor Living At It's Best In Your Very Own Backyard...Sparkling Pool, Covered Patios, Fabulous Views. Well Thought Out Split Floor Plan Makes Excellent Use Of Space, Natural Light Pours In From Every Window, Soaring Ceilings, Family Room Off Kitchen Is The Heart Of The Home And Features A Built-In Entertainment Center And A Gas Fireplace Is The Focal Point.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News