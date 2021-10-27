 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,995

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,995

Beautifully preserved and updated home in the heart of Barrio Viejo. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built in 1958 and currently being used as an office, this home is close to Downtown Tucson, and the University of Arizona. Walking up to the home you are greeted by a covered patio and charming curb appeal. Living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, and wood burning fireplace. Spacious Formal Dining room. Expansive Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and Master Bathroom with shower and double sink. 2 additional Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bathroom with shower. The low care, large and expansive yard wraps around the property giving you the opportunity to make it your own. Plenty of onsite parking

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News