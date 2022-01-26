 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $60,000

Single Wide mobile home for sale being sold as personal property. It is 2bedroom, 2bath, and 940 sqft. Very well maintained, clean, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and comes with Maytag washer & dryer. This home has Open Floor Plan, Split Bedroom, Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. Gorgeous home is set in a 55+ community. The lot space is $480.00 monthly and includes community indoor heated pool and spa, 24hr security on site, landscaped grounds and many other amenities. Prospective buyers will need to apply and qualify with park office. Call 520-741-1945.

