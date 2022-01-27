 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

MOUNTAIN VIEWS ON GOLF COURSE IN ORO VALLEY!! Fabulous 3 Bedroom PLUS DEN single level ONE OWNER HOME on Culdesac offers breathtaking Mountain, Golf Course and Pool Views. Situated on PREMIUM LARGE LOT in highly desirable Canada Hills. This oasis in the desert allows indoor/outdoor living amongst nature, with all needed amenities close by. Owner's EnSuite: Double door entry, garden tub, separate shower, two vanities, walk-in closet, providing a private sanctuary with VIEWS! Formal Living/Dining Room AND Great Room with Family Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Bar. Features: Pool with water feature, high end SS Danish appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, vaulted ceilings, rolling shutters, fireplace, 42'' cabinets, Murphy bed, arched doorways, fire pit, speakers throughout AND SO MUCH MORE...MUST SEE!

