3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

Home sweet home! This beautiful 3 bedroom property with marvelous desert landscape is waiting just for you! Come inside to discover an impressive open floor featuring wood-look floors t/o, soothing palette, dazzling light fixtures, & a delightful wood-burning fireplace perfect for keeping you warm in the upcoming winter. Classic YET modern design will conquer you!! The stunning kitchen showcases a plethora of white cabinets, sparkling SS appliances, quartz counters, recessed lighting, & a center island with breakfast bar. Main bedroom boasts ample closets & a private bathroom with dual sinks. HUGE backyard with covered patio, shimmering pool, & swaying trees is ready to enjoy! You'll love hosting fun gatherings! Don't let this home pass you by. Call to book a tour today!

