3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

This Foothills gem has breathtaking mountain views in every direction from the back patio. From sitting in the living room to waking up in the primary bedroom, you'll know you are in heaven. Located in exclusive Sunrise Canyon in Fairfield this 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome features plantation shutters, stone floors, and gas fireplace. Kitchen and baths have been remodeled with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of closet and storage space await you along with an oversized garage. This unique townhome sits above the community pool with a pathway leading to it. If you want to feel as though you are on permanent vacation, this is your new home. Move in condition. See it and you will fall in love.

