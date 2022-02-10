 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $615,000

A lovely Miramonte home in the highly sought after Overton Ridge development, located in NW Tucson. Both a 2 car and extra long single car garage. Second A/C unit added in 2020. Owned Solar panels installed in 2021. New pool installed in 2020.Beautiful open floor plan with granite counters and neutral paint. Access to relaxing back yard and pool area from both the Primary bedroom and main living area. Call to schedule a showing today.

