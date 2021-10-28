 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $620,000

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 bed, 2 bath (plus den) property with a grand courtyard entry! This home sits on nearly 2 acres of land that offers extensive privacy while still having plenty of welcoming neighbors. The property is zoned for a second home (Casita, ADU, Pool house, studio, etc). The house is perfectly laid out for any family. Discover dramatic exposed wood-beamed ceilings, large white Sante Fe style fireplace, natural flooring, and multiple French doors throughout the house leading to mountain sunrise views and beautiful sunsets. The dining room is perfect for entertaining and the chef's kitchen features plenty of classic wood cabinets, breakfast bar, and spacious pantry. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. The chef's kitchen features plenty of wood

