Absolutely beautiful, move-in ready home with 2-car garage a stones throw from the University of Arizona campus on corner lot. High ceilings, open floorplan, large bedrooms and bathrooms, front porch, backyard and garage, this home has it all. If you're looking for the perfect investment opportunity or a home with access to everything, look no further. The functional floorplan offers flexibility for two living spaces or separate living and dining spaces, wood cased windows and charming fireplace. Excellent community, walking distance to the street car, Time Market, campus, parks, University shops and entertainment! No carpet in home. Well maintained, ready for new owners.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $620,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s eastside Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County children ages 16 and younger has been growing since July 1.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
"We've still got to get to the fall and iron some things out and we've got to go through some adversity together. But from where we started, I really liked where we ended up."
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some, though, fear wealthy investors looking for Airbnb-style rentals could undermine proposal aimed at increasing Tucson's affordable housing supply.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Tucson Police found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on East Speedway Boulevard.
- Updated
Two students in the class tested positive for the virus.