3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $624,950

Wonderfully updated (large) 3-bedroom, 2-bath private foothills home with pool/spa and Mountain Views all in the desirable Sunrise Territory Village estates. Large ceramic tile placed on a diagonal cut throughout the home, gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen & baths with stone sinks. Living room / Family room offers a woodburning fireplace & triple pane windows. There are several outdoor living areas for entertaining & enjoying nature's desert wildlife. pebble-tech Pool and Spa recently redone. Long covered patio deck, dog-run & more. Great location, Catalina Foothills Schools.

