3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

Mountain Views abound from this Lovely Home that features: 2379 sq ft. 3 BR home in desirable gated Shadows at Sabino neighborhood. New open concept kitchen with Caesar stone countertops, drawer bases, farmhouse sink, drawer microwave and new stainless appliances. New fans and lights in master and common areas. Beautiful one level expanded model in desirable gated Shadows at Sabino neighborhood. Split floor plan with large master bedroom & second FP, large soaking tub, double sinks, quartz tops and separate shower in recently remodeled master bath. Upgraded patio with large, shaded area, built in BBQ, lap pool, Kiva fireplace and professional putting green. Bathrooms with Quartz counters and custom mirrors. Large walk in Refrigerated Wine Cellar for the enthusiast, and 3 car garage.

