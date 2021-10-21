 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

North East side of Tucson! No attention to detail inside and out has been spared. Million dollar baths, and gourmet kitchen! All plumbing is top notch or commercial grade. Traditional slump block, ranch style home with attached garage and separate mechanic dream garage. Home also has tranquil backyard with built in BBQ, covered sitting area, mountain views and sparkling pool! Separate garage has full RV hookups including, electric 220amp, sewer, and air compressor with all air lines. Home also has professional Rinnai tankless water heater in 300sq addition that is prepped for huge walk in closet. Home has it all, don't miss your opportunity!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News