 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

  • Updated

Welcome to Barrio Santa Rosa! Live with the comfort of modern amenities and the style of the old Barrio. This home, designed by Architect Bob Lanning, was constructed in 2016. Post tension engineered foundation supports an array of custom features which include beautiful stained and polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry, brick details and solid alder doors throughout. Open kitchen concept with quartz counter tops and Bosch appliances. Fireplace in living room. Owner's suite upstairs with pristine wood floors. Outside you will find a private covered patio, custom metal fencing, gates and sunscreen. Elegantly planned landscaping with rainwater harvesting. So gently lived in and maintained, it feels brand new.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News