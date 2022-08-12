3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

Welcome to Barrio Santa Rosa! Live with the comfort of modern amenities and the style of the old Barrio. This home, designed by Architect Bob Lanning, was constructed in 2016. Post tension engineered foundation supports an array of custom features which include beautiful stained and polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry, brick details and solid alder doors throughout. Open kitchen concept with quartz counter tops and Bosch appliances. Fireplace in living room. Owner's suite upstairs with pristine wood floors. Outside you will find a private covered patio, custom metal fencing, gates and sunscreen. Elegantly planned landscaping with rainwater harvesting. So gently lived in and maintained, it feels brand new.